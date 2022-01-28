x
Crime

South Carolina deputy shocked victim 17 times with taser, warrants say

The deputy retired as a deputy a few weeks after the incident.
PICKENS, S.C. — Agents in South Carolina have arrested a Pickens County deputy who they say shocked someone 17 times with a Taser. 

The State Law Enforcement Division says James William Trotter was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault and battery and two counts of misconduct in office. The warrants do not give any additional details on whether the victim was in custody, wanted for a crime, or trying to resist arrest.

The Independent Mail newspaper reports Trotter retired as a deputy a few weeks after the incident with state records indicating at the time he was under an internal investigation for excessive use of force.

