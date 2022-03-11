South Carolina firefighters recovering after roof collapse: 'God was watching out for them'

Fire officials reported no broken bones between the two of them.

IVA, S.C. — Two South Carolina firefighters are recovering after a roof collapse that occurred as they and others were containing a fire on Friday.

The fire was in the town of Iva but brought crews from several surrounding communities in and around Anderson County. Fire officials from the Starr Fire Department said their crews were among them, with two of their own firemen battling the flames when part of the roof collapsed on top of them.

Starr Fire reports that both were taken to the hospital but appeared to be "alright for now." Iva Fire said simply that "God was watching out for them" and that, while those two firefighters would be sore for a while, they had no broken bones.

Meanwhile, the fire which appeared to involve a small office building is under investigation. Photos shared by the departments showed several feet of flames erupting from the roof at one point during the response. Later aerial photographs showed how almost the entire central part of the roof had collapsed, leaving little of the structure intact.