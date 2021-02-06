One dead in late night shooting in Hopkins

Richland County deputies responded to a home on the 100 block of Harmon Hill Ct in Hopkins on June 1 after report of a shooting.

HOPKINS, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) is investigating an early Tuesday evening homicide in Hopkins.

Deputies responded to a home on the 100 block of Harmon Hill Ct, off Leesburg Road in Hopkins, on June 1 around 11:09 p.m. after a report of a shooting. They found EMS workers treating a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body when they arrived.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. RCSD believes this is an isolated event.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-88-CRIME-SC or at www.crimesc.com