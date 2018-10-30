Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A South Carolina inmate who briefly escaped Tuesday morning has been recaptured.

Eric Lee Brown walked away from a work release center in Columbia, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections. The department put out information about his escape, but 10 minutes later, said that he was back in custody.

Brown was being housed at the Manning Reentry/Work Release Center.

Online records show he was serving time for shoplifting, and is set to be released in 2020.

