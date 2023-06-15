SC inmate gets federal life sentence for role in drug conspiracy, murder

43-year-old ran drug operation, sextortion scheme, and ordered retaliatory murder from prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 43-year-old inmate in the South Carolina Department of Corrections has been sentenced to life in federal prison for his role in multiple crimes committed while being incarcerated.

Daniel Allen Shannon plead guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in Kershaw and Lancaster counties, and was found responsible for orchestrating the 2019 murder of a Kershaw man and taking part in a sextortion scheme while behind bars. At the time, Shannon was serving a life sentence in SCDC for the 2001 kidnapping, robbery, and murder of a Lexington restaurant manager.

According to court records, Shannon allegedly used contraband cellphones to carry out his crimes. He coordinated distribution of large amounts of methamphetamine in Kershaw and Lancaster counties and, after believing one of his drug couriers had been robbed, Shannon sent an associate to retaliate by shooting and killing a Kershaw County man in September 2019.

On Shannon's orders, the victim's home was burned and the body discarded alongside a highway in Westville, South Carolina.

In addition to the drug trafficking and murder, Shannon also engaged in a sextortion scheme while incarcerated.

Shannon was initially indicted on federal charges in February of 2022 and pleaded guilty in February of 2023.