SC inmate gets federal life sentence for role in drug conspiracy, murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 43-year-old inmate in the South Carolina Department of Corrections has been sentenced to life in federal prison for his role in multiple crimes committed while being incarcerated.
Daniel Allen Shannon plead guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in Kershaw and Lancaster counties, and was found responsible for orchestrating the 2019 murder of a Kershaw man and taking part in a sextortion scheme while behind bars. At the time, Shannon was serving a life sentence in SCDC for the 2001 kidnapping, robbery, and murder of a Lexington restaurant manager.
According to court records, Shannon allegedly used contraband cellphones to carry out his crimes. He coordinated distribution of large amounts of methamphetamine in Kershaw and Lancaster counties and, after believing one of his drug couriers had been robbed, Shannon sent an associate to retaliate by shooting and killing a Kershaw County man in September 2019.
On Shannon's orders, the victim's home was burned and the body discarded alongside a highway in Westville, South Carolina.
In addition to the drug trafficking and murder, Shannon also engaged in a sextortion scheme while incarcerated.
Shannon was initially indicted on federal charges in February of 2022 and pleaded guilty in February of 2023.
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office handled the investigation in this case.
“This life sentence should serve as a warning, to anyone involved in heinous crimes such as the exploitation of children and drug trafficking, that you will be brought to justice and the punishment will be severe,” said Ronnie Martinez, special agent in charge for HSI Charlotte, which covers North and South Carolina. “HSI will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to protect our communities by disrupting and dismantling criminal organizations involved in these destructive and deadly activities.”