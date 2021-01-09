Widow sues SC county over husband's ketamine injection

James Britt's wife wants a judge to stop county EMS workers from using ketamine to aid law enforcement without a medical reason.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — A widow is suing a South Carolina county two years after her husband was subdued with a ketamine injection during a police encounter.

A complaint filed by Tabitha Eileen Britt earlier this month says that the two Charleston County paramedics who injected her husband with ketamine after he was handcuffed by Mount Pleasant police in 2019 weren't authorized to do so under state law.