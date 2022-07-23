Enchanted Lane shooting leaves mother, son dead in Colleton County

The father surrendered to deputies a short time later.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in Colleton County has ended with a mother and adult son dead - and a father in jail.

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office said that deputies were called to 49 Enchanted Lane around 3:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from a juvenile who said his father had shot his mother and his 36-year-old brother.

By the time deputies arrived, the mother and elder son were already dead. The father, now identified as James Holmes, surrendered to deputies not far from the scene. Homes has since been charged with double homicide and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.