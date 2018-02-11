CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police arrested a 21-year-old South Carolina man after he reportedly killed his 2-month-old child.

Demond Marquise Hannah, of Scranton, is charged with homicide by child abuse, unlawful neglect of a child, abuse/to inflict great bodily injury upon a child and second-degree domestic violence.

The abuse was discovered when Conway police officers were called to Conway Hospital for an unresponsive child on Oct. 8.

A report from Conway police details how Hannah allegedly caused multiple life-threatening injuries to his 2-month-old child in an apartment, located at 1204 12th Avenue. Warrants specify the injuries were caused on Oct. 8, at which time the infant was in Hannah’s care.

When speaking with the infant’s mother, police told the woman that because of the nature of their investigation, another child that was in her home would be placed into emergency protective care.

Hannah was arrested on Oct. 11 and was denied bond on all charges, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records.

© WBTW