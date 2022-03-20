South Carolina man accused of firing at Charlotte officers

Tyler Drew, 27, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, was charged with six counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer among others.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A South Carolina man was charged with assault and weapons counts after police in North Carolina's largest city say he's accused of firing a rifle at officers while they tried to break up fights outside a nightclub.

None of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were shot early Saturday before the suspect was tackled by an officer and taken into custody, according to a police news release.

The officers had responded to a call about 1:30 a.m. about a physical assault that had occurred at the nightclub in central Charlotte.

When several fights started in an adjacent parking lot while as officers investigated, a suspect retrieved a rifle and fired directly at officers, who did not discharge their firearms, the release said.

Tyler Drew, 27, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, was charged with six counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, and one count each of firearm possession by a convicted felon and resting an officer, according to police and jail records.