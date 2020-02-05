BEAUFORT, S.C. — Police say a North Charleston man shot a 72-year-old jogger in Beaufort days after attacking another woman with a machete at a North Charleston hotel.

Beaufort police say a 72-year old woman was approached by a man as she jogged on Lafayette Street around 3 p.m. on April 22. Witnesses reported seeing the suspect pull his vehicle in front of the victim, exit the driver’s side of the car and fire an undisclosed number of shots at her with a handgun.

The victim was struck at least once by gunfire and transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, where she was stabilized prior to being taken to MUSC by air ambulance.

After enhancing the image, investigators say they were able to obtain a partial number from the SC tag in surveillance footage. The partial number was checked through a SLED database and investigators say determined the man was 23-year-old Isaiah Clayton Perdue of North Charleston.

Beaufort investigators say they then discovered that that on April 15, Perdue fled from a North Charleston motel after allegedly attacking and seriously injuring a woman with a machete, and was subsequently arrested for that crime on April 23.

Investigators executed a search warrant on both Perdue’s North Charleston apartment and the 2010 Nissan Versa, which had the same distinctive damage as seen in the Beaufort surveillance footage. Evidence establishing Perdue’s presence in Beaufort on the incident date, a firearm of the same caliber used and ammunition matching the same brand and caliber used in the shooting were recovered from Perdue’s vehicle pursuant to the warrant.

Investigators say Perdue declined to speak with them, and there are no currently-known connections between Perdue and the Beaufort victim.

Warrants for possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and attempted murder were secured against Perdue and are pending service at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston.

While the suspect has been identified, Beaufort police say their investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this case or the suspect is encouraged to call Inv. Joshua Dowling, 843-322-7950 or the Anonymous Tip Line, 843-322-7938.