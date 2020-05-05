GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man faces attempted murder charges after shooting into his wife's car with his son inside, according to Georgetown County deputies.

David Travis Cooper, 34, of Jamestown is charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Deputies say Cooper shot into his wife’s vehicle with their son inside at a location on Saints Delight Road before fleeing in a white pickup truck.

There were no injuries.

Several hours later, deputies said Cooper had been taken into custody in Berkeley County was booked into Georgetown County Detention Center.