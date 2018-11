Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Sumter deputies have arrested a woman after they both she and her infant child tested positive for drugs.

Vanessa Michelle Wright, 32, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

Deputies say back on July 21, Wright and her child had a positive test for drugs at Palmetto Health Tuomey in Sumter. The two reportedly had amphetamines and opiates in their system.

A warrant was issued for her on August 1, but she wasn't arrested until November 1.

