DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A South Carolina woman who drove her minivan with her children inside into the Atlantic Ocean in Florida five years ago has been allowed to return home to her family.

In this image made from video and released by Simon Besner, lifeguards rescue children from a minivan that their mother drove into the Atlantic, March 4, 2014 in Daytona Beach, Fla. Ebony Wilkerson, 31, a pregnant South Carolina woman was charged March 6 with three counts of attempted murder.

Volusia County Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano on Thursday allowed 38-year-old Ebony Wilkerson to leave Daytona Beach, where she had been in jail or transitional care since March 4, 2014. The family lives in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

RELATED: Police: Mom who drove into ocean spoke of demons

Assistant Public Defender Jay Crocker tells The Daytona Beach News-Journal that Wilkerson will still be on medication and will see a mental health counselor in South Carolina. He says she's happy to return to her family.

RELATED: Judge: Mom Who Drove Kids Into Ocean was Insane

Authorities say Wilkerson was pregnant when she drove the minivan into the surf, where rescuers grabbed three screaming children as waves rocked the vehicle.