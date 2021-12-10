Newberry lawmaker faces indictment on misconduct charges, suspension from SC House

A grand jury indicted State Rep. Rick Martin on charges of misconduct in office and contributing to the delinquency of a minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina State Representative Richard "Rick" Ansel Martin has been indicted by a Newberry County grand jury on charges of misconduct in office and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

State Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the indictments Friday against the Newberry Republican.

According to the indictments, the first charge of misconduct in office stems from an alleged act between Dec. 4, 2019, and Jan. 31, 2020, when Martin allegedly tried to use his position within the South Carolina House of Representatives to influence an investigation at the Department of Social Services (DSS).

The second indictment alleges Martin contributed to the delinquency of a minor by providing an underage girl with alcohol between Jan. 1, 2019, and Jan. 31, 2019.

Also on Friday, letter was issued to Martin from Speaker of the House James Lucas notifying Martin that he had been suspended from the South Carolina House of Representatives "effective immediately" in accordance with state law.

The suspension will remain in effect until the "matters addressed in these indictments are resolved" at which point he will be reinstated or the seat will be vacated.