South Carolina officer, suspect exchange gunfire in apartment complex

Police said neither the officer nor the suspect was injured. The man was later taken into custody.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Authorities have taken a man originally described as a suspicious person into custody after he allegedly opened fire on a South Carolina police officer on Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Shaw Street in Greenville - the Stratham Place Apartment. The department said an officer was attempting to speak with the suspicious person when he ran from the scene and later fired at the officer in the middle of the complex.

According to Greenville Police, the officer had called out to the suspect before being fired upon. The officer then returned fire but did not strike the suspect. The suspect was soon taken into custody by other officers on Shaw Street. Police haven't yet publicly identified the suspect. Police have not released the name of the suspect.

Police said he was booked on multiple outstanding warrants and new charges related to Saturday's incident. The officer was not wounded, police said.