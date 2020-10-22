South Carolina police officer accused of sexually assaulting children

Eugene “Chuck” Price is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a child dating back to 2007.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A South Carolina police officer has been fired and arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting children.

The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says 48-year-old Charles Eugene “Chuck” Price of Rock Hill is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a child dating back to 2007.

News outlets report Price had worked as an officer at Winthrop University until Saturday, when he was fired. None of the alleged incidents happened at the school.