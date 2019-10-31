RIDGELAND, S.C. — A former South Carolina Department of Corrections officer is being accused of letting one inmate go into another inmate's cell.

Officers say 29-year-old Cierra L. Garner is charged with misconduct in office.

Garner worked at Ridgeland Correctional Institution. Corrections officials say during the month of September, she let an inmate have access to another inmate's cell with the "purpose of threats and intimidation."

Garner was suspended in early October, and was fired Thursday.