Top SC prosecutor's daughter arrested on South Congaree shooting charge

Police say six shots were fired from a car into a house. No one was injured.

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. — A South Carolina woman arrested on attempted murder charges is the daughter of a top local prosecutor.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports Lela Sampson and Jakqui Stewart, both 18, are charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, criminal conspiracy, and six counts of first-degree assault and battery.

Sampson is the daughter of April Sampson. She is the circuit deputy solicitor in the Fifth Judicial Circuit, which covers Richland and Kershaw counties.

Police in South Congaree said six shots were fired from a car into a house on Thanksgiving.

“Nobody was injured, but there were around six occupants inside the residence,” South Congaree Police Chief Josh Shumpert said, adding that a mother was home with her teenage children.

The shooting from an argument over the phone, Shumpert said.

Sampson was arrested Tuesday at her parents' Columbia home and jailed in Lexington County. She was released on $80,000 bail. Stewart, who was arrested Monday and lives in Irmo, remains jailed.

April Sampson declined to comment to the newspaper on her daughter’s arrest.

Lela Sampson’s attorney, Stanley Myers, said he is examining evidence. ”We’ll defend her to the best of our ability," he said.