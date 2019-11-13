COLUMBIA, S.C. — An official says a teen facing 30 years to life in prison for killing a first-grader on a South Carolina school's playground was charged with escape last month.

A jail investigator testified Tuesday at Jesse Osborne's sentencing hearing that authorities found a hole in the 17-year-old's cell wall.

Under cross-examination, investigator Nathan Mitchell said Osborne knew there was a camera in his cell and likely knew the wall led to the cell next door. Mitchell also testified the hole was barely big enough to fit someone's head into, much less their shoulders.

Osborne pleaded guilty last November to two counts of murder for killing 6-year-old Jacob Hall outside Townville Elementary School in September of 2016. Osborne had shot and killed his father and stole his truck at their Anderson County home immediately before the killing. Osborne was 14 at the time.

Osborne's Instagram group, which called itself "Project Rainbow," debated whether it was better to shoot at an elementary school or middle school, settling on the elementary school because there was no on-campus police officer.

