South Carolina sheriff warns of new scam hitting residents

The scam involves claims of missed jury duty. But this time the callers are using the names of real deputies to make their claim seem legitimate.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The sheriff of Orangeburg County is warning residents of yet another case where scammers are trying to get money by scaring people over the phone.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell issued a statement on Sunday warning residents of the latest scam, claiming residents owe money for missing jury duty. While that is something that counties have dealt with before, this time the scammers are taking it a step further by using the name of an actual deputy when they call.

The sheriff said the name they're using, in this case, is Sgt. James Green. The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office does have a person by that name. However, he has "long since been promoted from sergeant" to captain.

Moreover, the sheriff reiterated the key fact that applies to most any scam of this kind.

"Bottom line, there is no policy or law where a deputy will make calls concerning any type of monetary transaction," Sheriff Ravenell said.