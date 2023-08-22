South Carolina State Trooper arrested for driving under the influence

Senior Trooper Demarcus Avon Butler was arrested over the weekend and charged with DUI.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A South Carolina State Trooper was arrested over the weekend in Lexington and charged with DUI.

According to Adam Myrick with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department the incident took place on Saturday August 19 around 2:30 am.

A officer pulled over Senior Trooper Demarcus Avon Butler on N. Lake Drive after he saw the vehicle "crossed the center dividing line with both front and rear left side tires. It then over corrected back into the correct side of the roadway but moved all the way to lane two, " according to the incident report. The trooper was in his personal car.

The deputy said that after pulling over the driver and as he got to the driver's window, " I detected the odor of alcohol emanating from the vehicle. I then spoke with Butler, his eyes were glossy and bloodshot, consistent with being intoxicated and his speech was slightly slurred. I asked Butler if he had anything to drink and he replied that he didn`t."

The deputy then performed a sobriety test on the trooper, which he failed.

Deputies said that they took possession of the troopers duty weapon, work cell phone, his credentials and a uniform patrol shirt that were in the car.

A breathalyzer test (BAC) measured .22 for Butler. In South Carolina it is illegal to operate a motor vehicle with a BAC of .08.

An envelope containing a large amount of bills was inside the vehicle, according to the incident report, Butler advised it was collected for a charity and it was taken to evidence and deposited for safekeeping, one of the deputies assisted with the count and verified the amount.