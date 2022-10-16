2 SC state troopers struck by hit-and-run driver early Sunday morning

One trooper was critically wounded in the crash, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office says.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Authorities in Greenville County have arrested a driver who reportedly struck two South Carolina state troopers early Sunday morning.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 2 a.m. as the troopers were handling a traffic stop on Cedar Lane Road near Alamo Street.

Investigators said that both troopers were taken to the hospital and, while one has since been treated and released, the other remains there with critical injuries.

While the crash is still under investigation, the sheriff's office said that a suspect in the case has already been taken into custody not far from where the crash occurred.