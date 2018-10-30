A traffic stop along Interstate 85 in Anderson County late Monday that led to an investigation by federal authorities is tied to possible human smuggling, a spokeswoman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed to the Independent Mail on Tuesday.

"ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations received a call from local law enforcement regarding possible human smuggling activity," Carissa Cutrell, a spokeswoman from ICE, said in an email.

Cutrell said three passengers in the vehicle were being driven from Texas to Virginia. The driver was released, and two other passengers in the vehicle were taken to a bus station to continue their trip, Cutrell said. One passenger in the truck was arrested and charged with illegal re-entry, she said.

The identity of the person arrested and the identities of the other people in the vehicle have not yet been made public.

The traffic stop was made near Townville.

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said in text messages Monday night that a pickup truck had been stopped along I-85, but he said he could not discuss what was found because the case has been turned over to federal authorities. He said the stop was not related to illegal drugs.

"We made a traffic stop, and the persons that were stopped were of interest to the feds," McBride said in a text message. "Stop was turned over to them."

Anderson, which is halfway between Charlotte, North Carolina, and Atlanta, Georgia, has been the site of major crime along I-85 before now.

Last January, an Anderson man who helped operate one of the region's largest and longest-running drug trafficking rings was sentenced to life in prison.

