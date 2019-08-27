FORT MILL, S.C. — A Fort Mill woman was arrested after police said she was driving with a small child on the roof of her vehicle.

On Saturday, Fort Mill Police were called to the area of Makayla Court for a vehicle with a small child on the roof. When an officer got to the scene and found a vehicle matching the suspect description, he pulled over the driver. The suspect, Tabitha Barett, denied that she allowed her child ride on the roof of the car.

According to police, Barrett appeared to be in an altered mental state and was unable to answer questions clearly. The officer spoke to the child, who said he was riding on the roof of the car.

Barrett was taken into custody and charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.

