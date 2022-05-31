Woman kidnapped in Charlotte Monday evening, police say

The woman was near a rental scooter when witnesses told police a man in a silver Alfa Romeo Giulia snatched her into his car.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man they believe kidnapped a woman in the South End area Monday night.

According to CMPD, a group of teenagers told them a woman near a rental scooter on Griffith Street near New Bern Street was assaulted by a man before being dragged into his car around 6:30 p.m. The suspect reportedly took off from the area toward South Tryon Street, before turning onto Remount Road and eventually onto I-77 southbound.

The witnesses also shared with officers they heard the woman calling for help along with the car's horn beeping during the apparent struggle.

Police shared images of the suspect's car, which appears to be a 2016 model year or newer Alfa Romeo Giulia. The front side of the car appears to have a black license plate bracket on the driver's side. CMPD said they were unable to get an accurate read on the rear license plate.

CMPD said they've canvassed the South End area to get more video from businesses, but a lot more information is not known. For example, police say they don't know if the suspect and victim knew each other, or if this was a completely random incident.

Police say the victim is a Hispanic woman, but witnesses could not provide further descriptive details for her. The suspect is described as a Black man with short hair and a mustache.