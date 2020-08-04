SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a tractor-trailer overturned in Saluda County.

The incident happened Tuesday, April 7 on US-178 near Batesburg-Leesville.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt reports around 9:20 p.m. a 2020 Freightliner tractor trailer was traveling westbound on US-178 when the driver crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned near the intersection of Brown Road, approximately three miles from Batesburg-Leesville.

The driver was wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

The collision remains under investigation.

