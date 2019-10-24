EUTAWVILLE, S.C. — A now former South Carolina police chief is being accused of taking money from his own department.

Chief Steven Daniel Holloway, who led the Eutawville Police Department, is charged with misconduct in office and grand larceny. Officials say he resigned after being confronted with the allegations.

An arrest warrant states that while he was the police chief, the 37-year-old took cash between December 2017 and August 2018. It was determined that $4,606 worth of seizure money was missing. According to the incident report, an evidence bag was located inside his issued patrol vehicle.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Town of Eutawville.

In a separation document that's part of Holloway's training history with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, it details what officers say led to his resignation:

"According to police records, on August 8, 2018, it was determined that some weapons that were being held in evidence had been traded to a local gun store as part of personal trade for a rifle," the document states. "Holloway told law enforcement that the weapons were his own, but one of the weapons was identified as being one that had been confiscated."

However, Holloway is not facing charges related to that gun.

Holloway was booked at the Orangeburg County Detention Center..