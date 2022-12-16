More indictments issued by South Carolina State Grand Jury in Alex Murdaugh case

This brings the total to 19 indictments containing 99 charges against the disgraced Lowcountry lawyer

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. — Another round of indictments have been handed down in the Alex Murdaugh case. It was announced Friday, December 16, the South Carolina State Grand Jury issued nine counts of Willful Attempt to Evade or Defeat a Tax against the disgraced Lowcountry lawyer who is facing a murder trial in the deaths of his wife and youngest son.

Convened in Hampton County, the State Grand Jury indicted Murdaugh on nine counts on the basis of failing to report $6,954,639 of income earned through illegal acts for tax years 2011-2019 thereby causing state taxable income to be underreported to the State of South Carolina. Murdaugh owes state tax totaling $486,819.

With this latest State Grand Jury round, Murdaugh now faces 19 indictments containing 99 charges for schemes to defraud victims of $8,789,447.77 and $486,819 to the State of South Carolina.