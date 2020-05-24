WASHINGTON — Authorities on Tuesday identified a 71-year-old woman who was shot and killed in Southeast, D.C. this weekend while trying to break up a fight.

D.C. police officers were called around 8 p.m. on Saturday to the 1600 block of Savannah Street in Southeast.

Once they were on the scene, they saw a 71-year-old woman unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound, as well as another man with gunshot wounds.

The elderly woman, Sheila Lucas, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after, police said. The second unnamed victim was also taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Peter Newsham said Tuesday that Lucas raised a large family on her own, previously worked as an assistant nurse and was a great-grandmother.

Sheila Lucas raised six kids on her own, before adopting four more.

Courtesy family of Sheila Lucas



"She tragically lost her life trying to break up a dispute that involved one of her granddaughers," Newsham said.

Detectives with D.C.'s homicide branch are investigating the crime and are asking for the public's help.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

D.C. police currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

