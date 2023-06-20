Southern Poverty Law Center releases latest report on hate groups, includes 2 SC parents organizations

Organizations are designated as antigovernment extremists, based on their actions

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has released its latest report on hate and extremism in America using data compiled in 2022, the latest data available regarding what SPLC defines as "antigovernment extremist groups operating within the United States."

Along with the report is an interactive map showing which hate and antigovernment groups are active in each state.

In South Carolina, SPLC tracked 30 such groups, based on the group's ideology.

Making SPLC's list are two groups active in the education landscape of South Carolina -- Moms for Liberty and South Carolina Parents Involved in Education (USPIE is the national organization). Both groups have been designated as antigovernment extremist groups by SPLC, based on their actions to gain power through election to school boards “to attack public education, ban books, and remove any curriculum that contains discussions of race, discrimination, and LGBTQ+ identities.”

Moms For Liberty has been vocal about saving women’s sports by banning transgender persons from competing and the organization’s belief that “parental rights do not stop at the classroom door and no amount of hate from groups like (SPLC) is going to stop that.” Presidential candidate Nikki Haley posted on the Moms for Liberty Facebook page that she is “proud to stand” with the group.

SPLC has been called out by Moms For Liberty, saying Moms For Liberty is an antigovernment overreach organization and stating SPLC’s “labels and intimidation tactics won’t stop concerned moms.”

South Carolina Parents Involved in Education took SPLC’s designation as a badge of honor, posting on their Facebook page: “Making the SPLC 'hate' list means we are succeeding in our work to protect children and our country’s freedom. If we weren’t effective, they wouldn’t be coming after us. USPIE will continue to fight for Parental Rights … Making the SPLC 'hate' list means we are succeeding in our work to protect children and our country’s freedom. If we weren’t effective, they wouldn’t be coming after us."

Sheri Few, founder and president of the national USPIE organization, is a Lexington, South Carolina, native. Few ran for the state Superintendent of Education position in 2022 and South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District special election in 2017 when Rep. Nick Mulvaney stepped down to become director of Office of Management and Budget in the Trump administration.

Active hate and antigovernment groups in South Carolina monitored by SPLC include:

Asatru Folk Assembly (Neo-Volkisch)

Constitution Party (antigovernment)

Dixie Republic (neo-Confederate)

Fight White Genocide (White nationalist)

John Birch Society (antigovernment)

Moms for Liberty (antigovernment)

Patriot Front (White nationalist)

Patriotic Flags (White nationalist)

Proud Boys (general hate)

Renaissance Horizon (White nationalist)

South Carolina Parents Involved in Education (antigovernment)

Southern Sons Active Club (White nationalist)

True Light Pentecost Church (anti-LGBTQ)

Wolves of Vinland (Neo-Volkisch)