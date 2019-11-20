SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested a former Upstate detention center officer in connection with an incident of domestic violence.

Christopher Rollins Marden, 24, was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and kidnapping for an incident that happened on March 23, 2018.

According to arrest warrants issued on Tuesday, Nov. 20, SLED investigators concluded that Marsden grabbed the female victim by the neck, threw her to the floor, hit her in the face, pointed a handgun at her and threatened to kill her. He then confined her to a bedroom for about thirty minutes with no means of communication or avenue for escape.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office requested the SLED investigation.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office booking log, Marden was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center Tuesday afternoon and released Wednesday morning.