Special Olympics trailer, church trailer stolen, Irmo police seek help

IRMO, S.C. — A Special Olympics trailer and a church trailer were stolen from the Irmo area early Tuesday, according to the Irmo Police Department.

Police say the trailers were stolen early Tuesday, March 1, from 109 Oak Park Drive, which is located off Lake Murray Boulevard.

The trailers contained tools, speaker systems and Special Olympics merchandise.

Irmo Police Chief Bobby Dale believes that one person is responsible for both thefts.

If you have any information about these stolen trailers, police ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: