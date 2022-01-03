x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Special Olympics trailer, church trailer stolen, Irmo police seek help

Police say the trailers contained tools, speaker systems and Special Olympics merchandise.

IRMO, S.C. — A Special Olympics trailer and a church trailer were stolen from the Irmo area early Tuesday, according to the Irmo Police Department. 

Police say the trailers were stolen early Tuesday, March 1, from 109 Oak Park Drive, which is located off Lake Murray Boulevard.   

The trailers contained tools, speaker systems and Special Olympics merchandise.

Irmo Police Chief Bobby Dale believes that one person is responsible for both thefts.  

RELATED: Reward offered by ATF for information about explosive devices in Irmo neighborhood

Credit: Irmo Police Department
A Special Olympics trailer and a church trailer were stolen from the Irmo area early Tuesday, according to the Irmo Police Department.

If you have any information about these stolen trailers, police ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

RELATED: Meet three young entrepreneurs taking care of Business in the Midlands

In Other News

Special Olympics, church trailer stolen from Irmo