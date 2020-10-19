James D. Neill, 43, allegedly stabbed three other adults and a 4-year-old child, police said.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Spokane Valley man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a dog and multiple people including a child on Sunday, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

Spokane County deputies and a Liberty Lake police officer responded to the 3500 block of North Velox Road at about 10:05 a.m. on Sunday morning for reports of a man allegedly stabbing people with a large knife, according to Spokane County Sheriff's Corporal Mark Gregory.

James D. Neill, 43, allegedly stabbed three other adults and a 4-year-old child, authorities said.

According to Gregory, Neill was seated at a table reading just before the stabbings.

Gregory said Neill suddenly got up without warning and walked up behind the first victim, a man in his 60s. According to Gregory, Neill ran the dull side of the blade across the front of the victim’s throat from behind.

The man in his 60s told police that he believed Neill tried to kill him and said Neill didn’t say anything during the assault, according to police. The victim broke free and ran out of the back door while yelling to warn the others, according to Gregory.

Gregory also said the second victim was a man in his 40s who exited a bedroom after hearing the commotion and said Neill was allegedly making stabbing motions.

The second victim tried to disarm Neill, but had his arm slashed during the argument, according to Gregory.

Gregory added that the second victim said Neill was allegedly attempting to break into a bedroom where a woman in her 50s and a young child were located.

According to the press release, Neill stabbed the child in the upper torso as the woman pleaded with Neill to stop the attack.

The second victim entered the room and allegedly hit Neill several times with a crowbar, during which he may have broken the knife, Gregory said.

Neill eventually gained possession of the crowbar and fled the residence in a stolen white 2001 Ford Taurus from the first victim, according to Gregory.

At some point during the assault, police said Neill allegedly slashed the back of a small dog. Spokane Regional Animal Protection Service provided medical attention to the dog.

After the attacks, Neil allegedly tried to steal another car but was unsuccessful.

At approximately 10:35 am., a deputy saw Neill still driving the stolen Ford northbound on Bruce Road south of Peone Road.

Police said they pursued Neill as they approached Highway 2. Eventually, Neill's stolen vehicle spun out of control due to a PIT maneuver before going into a ditch on the side of the road and rolling onto its top, according to Gregory.

Gregory said Neill broke out a window and fled on foot. Deputies ordered him to stop, advising he was under arrest, according to Gregory.

Deputies then shot beanbag rounds that hit Neill twice but had little affect, police said, with Neill surrendering shortly after.

Gregory said only Neill required hospitalization and all victims, including the dog and the child, are expected to recover from their injuries.

The stolen car was seized pending a search warrant, Gregory said.

Neill was booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree assault, first-degree assault of a child, two counts of second-degree assault, first-degree animal cruelty, theft of a motor vehicle - domestic violence, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude a police vehicle and resisting arrest, according to police.