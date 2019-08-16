SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A suspect is dead after an active shooter situation in Spokane Valley on Friday morning.

Spokane Valley Police Department Chief Mark Werner said a call came in at 9:08 a.m. from a person at an internet sales business about a suspicious man with a handgun in a holster on his waist banging on glass. At 9:12 a.m., the caller reported the suspect was actively shooting.

Two sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene at 9:14 a.m.

"A gunfight ensued," Werner said. "Somehow the suspect made it back to his vehicle and crashed into a tree."

The deputies found the suspect dead inside his vehicle.

Neither the suspect nor the business have been identified. Police have not said whether the suspect was an employee of the business.

No law enforcement officers or other civilians were injured in the incident, Werner said.

According to witness accounts, the situation may have started at at technology company called Johnson Controls in the Woodruff Business Park.

Employees at a business near the crime scene told KREM's Taylor Viydo they heard 10-20 shots coming from south of the scene, near the Johnson Controls building. That was followed by what sounded like a flash-bang grenade, often used by law enforcement.

They later saw smoke coming from the scene, Viydo said.

A suspect allegedly fled north toward the business park.

Another witness told KREM the suspect was seen driving his car when police shot at the car and then the suspect hit a tree.

Crime scene tape was placed around the business park on Friday morning.

Police asked people to avoid the area and have blocked Montgomery Avenue from Locust Road to Dartmouth Lane amid the ongoing investigation.

SWAT vehicles and several ambulances were on scene.

Law enforcement from Spokane and Spokane Valley responded.

This story will be updated as new information comes in.

