SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A suspect is dead after an active shooter situation in Spokane Valley on Friday morning.

Spokane Valley Police Department Chief Mark Werner said a call came in at 9:08 a.m. from a person at an internet sales business at a business park on East Knox Avenue. The caller reported a suspicious man with a handgun in a holster on his waist who was banging on glass.

In a press release, Corporal Mark Gregory with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office said the caller said the business was not open to the public and the doors were locked. The caller said he was told the suspect, who was the ex-boyfriend of the caller's current girlfriend, was intoxicated and armed with a pistol on his hip, according to Gregory.

Four minutes later, the caller said the suspect was hitting the window and began firing his weapon as deputies arrived in the area. Deputies also reported shots fired.

Spokane Valley Police Chief Mark Werner told KREM 2 in a press conference "a gunfight ensued."

Gregory said the suspect was hit by deputies' gunfire and medics were requested.

At 9:14 a.m., deputies said the suspect crashed his vehicle into a tree, which was located in the corner of the business park's parking lot. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gregory said members of the Spokane Police Department SWAT Team, who were training a short distance away, heard the call and started to respond to help.

Neither the suspect nor the business have been identified.

No law enforcement officers or other civilians were injured in the incident, Werner said.

The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team is now investigating the incident.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner will identify the suspect at a later date.

Montgomery between Woodruff Road and Dartmouth Road will be closed for several hours as the SIRR Team investigates. Knox, east of Woodruff, is also closed. Drivers should use an alternate route for the remainder of the evening and possibly into Saturday morning.

According to witness accounts, the situation may have started at technology company called Johnson Controls in the Woodruff Business Park.

Employees at a business near the crime scene told KREM's Taylor Viydo they heard 10-20 shots coming from south of the scene, near the Johnson Controls building. That was followed by what sounded like a flash-bang grenade, often used by law enforcement.

They later saw smoke coming from the scene, Viydo said.

A suspect allegedly fled north toward the business park.

Another witness told KREM the suspect was seen driving his car when police shot at the car and then the suspect hit a tree.

Crime scene tape was placed around the business park on Friday morning.

SWAT vehicles and several ambulances were on scene.

Photos: Reports of shots fired in Spokane Valley

