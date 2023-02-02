Arrest of student made in connection with school threats

Richland County authorities are working with their counterparts in Lexington County to identify others who may be tied to other threats.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — An investigation in Richland County into threats to some area schools has led to an arrest.

According to a statement released by the Richland County Sheriff's Department on Thursday, a 15-year-old student of Spring Valley High School has been arrested and booked into the juvenile wing at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

“We take these cases very seriously, and individuals involved will be charged and taken to jail,” said Sheriff Leon Lott said in the statement. “We are working closely with Lexington authorities to identify individuals involved on their schools' threats as well."

The investigation found that the threats tied to this particular student were deemed a hoax and "done with the intent to disrupt" daily operations.

As a result, the unidentified student now faces charges of threatening to use a destructive device, conveying false information regarding attempted use of a destructive device, student threats, and disturbing schools.

The department hasn't specified which threats in the area the student is connected to but the sheriff said this should serve as a warning to others.