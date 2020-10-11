Springfield shooting suspect still at large

SLED Investigators are still searching for the suspect involved in Monday's shooting.

SPRINGFIELD, South Carolina — Springfield residents are still in shock after a shooting happened in their community.

"One right after another," said Lee Joye. "There must have been about 20 law enforcement vehicles in proceeding down this road."

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Investigators are still searching for the suspect involved in Monday's shooting. According to SLED, a Springfield police officer was searching for a reported stolen vehicle. That's when the confrontation happened between the suspect and the officer. The report goes on to say the suspect ran away after firing shots.

"There were fire trucks, ambulances, and law enforcement," said Wayne Lackey. "You name it; they were down there. I guess that's where he went into the woods. Because he ran into the sheriff and wrecked his car, that's when I was told he got in the gunfight."

Lackey says the shooting happened just a few feet away from his house. He goes on to say law enforcement urged nearby residents to stay inside. There are no injuries reported during the shooting. However, SLED says Monday's shooting is the 45th one between an officer and a suspect in South Carolina this year. It's the first in Springfield.

"I can hope that this community will come together, give that person the due process of law, and give the suspect the proper sentencing," said Joye.