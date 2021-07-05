Suspect in custody, all 5 hostages safe following attempted robbery at St. Cloud bank

Officials say the bank robbery suspect was known to police prior to Thursday's eight-hour standoff.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Police said all five hostages are safe and a suspect is in custody following a standoff at the Wells Fargo Bank at 33rd Avenue South and 2nd Street Thursday night. KARE 11 will identify the suspect after he is officially charged in the coming days.

Officials say the bank robbery suspect was known to police prior to Thursday's eight-hour standoff.

In a press conference early Friday morning, the St. Cloud Chief of Police William Anderson said that "peaceful resolution" was the best possible outcome to the standoff. He said the suspect was a person "disgruntled" with the Wells Fargo bank, though police aren't sure about the nature of the dispute.

Anderson said the suspect is being held on bank robbery and kidnapping charges, and is known to police by his "extensive" criminal history.

The police chief also went on to say the suspect had a court hearing scheduled on Thursday regarding a "violent offense."

On Friday morning, Wells Fargo released the following statement:

“The safety and security of our customers and employees is our most important priority, and we are incredibly relieved and grateful that the situation has been resolved with no physical injuries to any of our employees or customers. We are appreciative of the work of the St. Cloud Police Department and FBI in reaching a peaceful resolution and will continue to do everything we can to assist authorities as they investigate the situation.”

“Peaceful resolution — the best possible outcome we could have had,” the police chief says. He describes the suspect as someone who was “disgruntled” with the bank. https://t.co/OIAmadcgxq — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) May 7, 2021

Police confirmed one hostage was released around 6:30 p.m. and a second hostage was released about a half-hour later. A KARE 11 crew at the scene witnessed a third and fourth hostage being released at around 8 p.m.

The fifth and final hostage was freed shortly after 10 p.m., after which law enforcement moved into the bank and arrested the suspect.

Here's the moment the final hostage escaped from a St. Cloud Wells Fargo.



Late last night police took the suspect into custody.



All five hostages are free and not injured. pic.twitter.com/XRZ9fPia5F — Jennifer Austin (@jenniferfaustin) May 7, 2021

Earlier in the day, a Wells Fargo spokesperson issued a statement saying, "We can confirm a hostage situation at Wells Fargo’s St. Cloud South branch, located at 200 33rd Avenue South. We are cooperating with local law enforcement and will do whatever we can to assist the authorities in their investigation. We recognize this is a traumatic moment for the community and our colleagues. The safety and security of our customers and employees is our most important priority.”

Photos from witnesses in the area showed the bank surrounded by police squad cars. Witnesses also reported many SWAT Teams at the bank, and some streets in the area were blocked off.