Demyhia Bates was outside of her home when a car hit her and the driver kept going

ST. LOUIS — A family is grieving the loss of their 5-year-old little girl.

Demyhia Bates was outside of her home when a car hit her and the driver kept going.

A 35-year-old woman is in custody after hitting Demyhia and leaving the scene Monday around 7:30 p.m. in St. Louis’ Walnut Park West neighborhood.

First responders took Demyhia to the hospital, but she died.

On the 6000 block of Shulte Avenue, crime scene tape is still scattered on the ground. But it's heartache, that's been left behind.

Demyhia's mom, Vernesha Bates, said she can't believe her mini-me was taken from her.

"She didn't even stop to see if my baby was OK, nothing. Why would you do that?!" Vernesha pleaded.

She told 5 On Your Side she is trying to be strong for her 10-year-old son, who was also at the scene and is devastated by the loss of his baby sister.

As agony rips through Bates, the moments spent together also swarm her mind.

"That's my best friend. She always woke up in the morning to cuddle with me and tell me she loved me," Bates said.

She said Demyhia loved to dance and it's her vivacious spirit that continues to give the mom a smile, even through the tears.

"She was a loving person, very loving soul. I loved her personality, I loved how she was outgoing. She was laughing all the time, she had my little personality since I laugh a lot. She's just goofy and always silly," Bates added.

She said even though her baby is gone, her spirit will always live within her.

"I loved my baby, a beautiful soul," an emotional Bates said.

Sources familiar with the investigation told 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers that the woman who was arrested after fatally striking Demyhia with her SUV has a history of mental illness.

Her family told police she was involved in the crash.

Sources said the woman was taken to a hospital, so doctors could determine if she was fit for confinement, but she had since been committed for a psychiatric evaluation, sources said.

We are still waiting for police to give us an update if there are any charges being filed during this time.

Bates established a GoFundMe account to help cover funeral expenses for her 5-year-old daughter. You can click here for more information and to contribute.