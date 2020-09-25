x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Crime

84-year-old man charged with possession of child porn after caught taking pictures outside of school

John Heinicke, 84, of St. Louis was observed photographing children outside of an elementary school
Credit: Kirkwood Police Department

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An 84-year-old St. Louis man has been charged with possession of child pornography after he was caught taking pictures outside of an elementary school on Wednesday.

According to the Kirkwood Police Department, John Heinicke, 84, of St. Louis was observed photographing children outside of an elementary school.

After arresting Heinicke, police observed a photo of a nude underage male on his laptop.

After the suspect gave consent for officers to search his laptop, 13 more graphic images of underage males were found on the laptop

Heinicke confessed to possessing and downloading the images.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

RELATED: Hundreds of headstones vandalized in Granite City cemetery

RELATED: New COVID-19 guidance for long-term care facilities in Missouri would allow some in-person visits

RELATED: O’Fallon, Missouri K9 officer retires