84-year-old man charged with possession of child porn after caught taking pictures outside of school

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An 84-year-old St. Louis man has been charged with possession of child pornography after he was caught taking pictures outside of an elementary school on Wednesday.

According to the Kirkwood Police Department, John Heinicke, 84, of St. Louis was observed photographing children outside of an elementary school.

After arresting Heinicke, police observed a photo of a nude underage male on his laptop.

After the suspect gave consent for officers to search his laptop, 13 more graphic images of underage males were found on the laptop

Heinicke confessed to possessing and downloading the images.