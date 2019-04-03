ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis police officer accused of killing another officer in a Russian roulette-style shooting faced a new judge in court Monday.

Nathaniel Hendren wore a blue suit and tie for his quick appearance in front Associate Circuit Judge Thomas A. McCarthy. Hendren’s lawyer answered questions while Hendren stood in front of Judge McCarthy. In all, the hearing lasted about three to four minutes.

Hendren and his lawyer agreed to a court date on April 29, then he was quickly escorted out of the courthouse surrounded by officers.

The previous judge in this case, David Roither, recused himself after Hendren’s lawyers argued Roither was biased against their client.

In a previously filed motion, attorneys for Hendren argued that Roither "...went on to state his opinion on the allegations, as if his opinions were facts," including stating that "it was not an accident when the defendant pulled the trigger."

Judge Roither did not acknowledge the allegations of bias or prejudice in his decision to recuse himself.

Hendren is charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in connection to the Jan. 24 shooting death of fellow St. Louis police officer Katlyn Alix, 24.

Hendren and his partner, Officer Patrick Riordan, were supposed to be in a different police district patrolling the community at the time.

But instead, they were all inside Hendren's apartment at 750 Dover Place when the shooting happened just before 1 a.m.

According to court filings, Hendren and Alix were taking turns firing a revolver at each other that had just one bullet inside of it.

Alix was struck in the chest and later died at SLU Hospital, according to court filings.

Prosecutors said previously they have probable cause to believe drugs and alcohol were involved in the shooting.

