The victim was left unharmed and the suspect has not been found nor identified. The investigation is ongoing.

ST. LOUIS — A 20-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint after agreeing to meet up for a date in St. Louis early Saturday morning.

St. Louis police said the incident took place at about 1 a.m. Saturday after the victim told them he met the suspect through a social media dating app and agreed to meet for a date.

The victim picked the suspect up near Rosebud Avenue and the two drove to the intersection of O'Fallon and North 1st streets, in the Near North Riverfront area. Then, the suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim get out of his vehicle.

He complied and the suspect drove off in his Nissan Rogue.

