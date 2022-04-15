Person shot near restaurant, Charlotte police say

WCNC Charlotte saw the glass on a front door at the El Tropico restaurant on North Tryon Street was also broken.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story cited a response from Medic that said this incident was a stabbing. Charlotte police later responded to an inquiry from WCNC Charlotte and said in their own statement this was a shooting.

A person is in the hospital after a shooting was reported near a Charlotte restaurant Friday evening, according to authorities.

Medic confirmed they were called to North Tryon Street near West Sugar Creek Road just before 7 p.m., and that one person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A WCNC Charlotte photojournalist saw that officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department had set up crime scene tape around a part of the parking lot at the El Tropico restaurant. He also noted the glass of one of the front doors of the restaurant was broken, and eventually saw bullet casings in the lot.

CMPD later confirmed they were investigating and said a person had been shot and faced serious injuries. WCNC Charlotte is told the victim is an adult, but CMPD has not confirmed the gender of the victim. The department also noted the investigation is in its earliest stages.

