Officer reportedly stabbed at Alvin S. Glenn; sheriff's department investigating

Authorities said the officer was stabbed with a metal object by an inmate.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a stabbing that happened earlier in the month at the county-operated jail facility, Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

According to a statement released on Friday, the investigation began on Jan. 13 after the sheriff's department received a report from jail staff about an assault on an officer that had happened on Jan. 11.

While the sheriff's department shared only limited information about the incident, Friday's statement did confirm that the officer was reportedly stabbed with a metal object by an inmate.

Neither the officer nor the inmate has been publicly identified. The announcement comes as News19 has begun taking a closer look at jail operations as a whole following numerous reports from inmates and family members about conditions at the facility.