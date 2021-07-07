Horrified bystanders witness man stab another to death on busy sidewalk in Midtown Atlanta

Atlanta police said, initially, it may be a case of self-defense, and had not filed any charges as of Wednesday.

ATLANTA — Midday in the condo canyons of Midtown Atlanta, two men were violently fighting each other on a busy sidewalk along Peachtree Street Wednesday.

Then, in full view of multiple, horrified witnesses saw one stabbed the other to death.

Later, Atlanta Police suggested that it may be a case of self-defense.

However, it doesn’t make a difference to residents and visitors, alike, worried even more about violence in their midst, and about their safety when they’re out.

“It’s sad,” said Midtown resident Barry Johnston.

“Terrible,” said Monica Sutton of Atlanta, visiting Midtown Wednesday evening.

It was a two-man brawl in front of the outdoor tables of Panera Restaurant, and the fight ended when one man stabbed the other, killing him. Atlanta Police Homicide Lieutenant Daniel Genson said it may turn out that the man who stabbed the other man had reason to fear for his life.

“We have multiple witness statements saying they were in a physical fight before the incident,” Lt. Genson said, and Genson classified the case, initially, as “Felon Killed by Private Citizen,” which means the man was killed while committing a felony and that the private citizen used justifiable, deadly force to protect his own life and/or the lives of others.

The man waited near the body for police to arrive, Genson said, and was cooperating with investigators.

Investigators are also reviewing surveillance video.

Many Midtown residents and visitors are even more wary, now, about just walking down the sidewalk.

“Tensions are high, in general, right now, so people are mad and angry,” said Midtown resident Emily Johnston.

Monica Sutton and her young son, gradually venturing out of the house after the lockdown, found herself Wednesday evening walking near where the fight broke out, to meet a friend for dinner. And Sutton was on edge.

“It’s just me and my son, here, and so I would like to be able to come outside and come Downtown, to Midtown, and walk and not have to worry about anything happening. But you just don’t know.”

She smiled, sadly.

“So that’s just why we choose to stay in the house” with few exceptions.