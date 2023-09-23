Stabbing suspect arrested after refusing to leave home near Columbia

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the stabbing in the 1900 block of Spotswood Drive - near I-26 and Broad River Road - where they spoke with the victim. Authorities said the victim told them the suspect in the stabbing was still inside a nearby home. Deputies said the suspect initially refused to leave, but with the assistance of the Special Response and Crisis Intervention teams, the adult suspect was arrested without incident.