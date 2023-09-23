Stabbing suspect arrested after refusing to leave home near Columbia

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities have made an arrest following a stabbing call that led to a barricaded suspect just outside of Columbia on Saturday.
According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the stabbing in the 1900 block of Spotswood Drive - near I-26 and Broad River Road - where they spoke with the victim. Authorities said the victim told them the suspect in the stabbing was still inside a nearby home. Deputies said the suspect initially refused to leave, but with the assistance of the Special Response and Crisis Intervention teams, the adult suspect was arrested without incident.
Authorities haven't explicitly said how long the suspect was barricaded in the home, but the incident began around 1 p.m. The victim in the case was treated at the scene and OK, the sheriff's department said.