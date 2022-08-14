Stabbing suspect caught after chase into Saluda County woods

Investigators haven't yet said publicly what they believe led up to the stabbing.

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a man wanted on an attempted murder charge in Saluda County has been caught with the help of a bloodhound team.

The Saluda County Sheriff's Office announced on Sunday afternoon that it had arrested Killijah Herbert for allegedly stabbing another man the same afternoon.

Deputies arrived at the scene on John J. Rushton Road to find the victim with multiple stab wounds and soon learned that Herbert had run into the woods nearby. With the help of the sheriff's office's bloodhound tracking team, he was found about a half-mile away.

Herbert is now in the Saluda County jail. The victim of the stabbing is said to be stable, but his exact condition wasn't available.