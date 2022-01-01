Reported New Year's Eve stabbing under investigation in Lexington County

One person is in custody and a man is in the hospital following an incident on Weaver Drive.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a man wanted in connection with a New Year's Eve stabbing has been taken into custody.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department announced the investigation to the community just before 1 p.m. on Friday. According to initial reports, the incident occurred in the 100 block of Weaver Drive. Police said that the victim, a man, was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police took one person who initially ran away from the scene into custody. Details on what led up to the stabbing haven't yet been released as the investigation continues. Crime scene investigators were out in the community collecting evidence and taking photos of the area, a spokesperson for the sheriff's department wrote.