12-year-old, 6-year-old connected to Charlotte robbery, police say

According to a police report, the 12-year-old and 6-year-old stole a woman's cellphone and threatened her with a gun when she tried getting it back.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 12-year-old is facing charges after police said they robbed a woman of her cellphone in southwest Charlotte over the weekend.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a reported robbery on Diamond Creek Circle around 8 a.m. on Sunday. The incident happened at the Coffey Creek apartments along South Tryon Street between Interstate 485 and West Arrowood Road.

The victim called CMPD after two kids, who are 12 years old and 6 years old, approached her in the parking lot and took her phone. The woman said one of the kids asked to borrow her phone to call their mom. When she handed over the phone, the kids took off running.

When the woman chased after the kids, police allege the 12-year-old pointed a BB gun at the victim. CMPD detectives were able to contact the kids' mother and she allowed officers to search their home where the BB gun was found.

"What would happen if that female would have been armed? We could've been dealing with something really tragic," Capt. Jason Helton said. "We could've been dealing with a 12-year-old losing their life or even a 6-year-old. Think about that."

Helton said the 12-year-old suspect, who hasn't been identified, posted photos on social media with a gun a couple of days before the alleged robbery.

The 12-year-old was charged with armed robbery and damage to property. The 6-year-old is not facing any charges, according to CMPD. Helton confirmed the kids are from the same family.

"We have to look at that 6-year-old as a victim," Helton said. "He's a victim of his circumstances and environment. We can't charge a 6-year-old in North Carolina. There's no way we can prove intent ... It's tragic, that's one of the reasons we highlighted the case today, to show what we're dealing with."

As summer approaches, CMPD says it's important for parents to be aware of what their kids are involved in.

“Know where your kids are and what they’re doing,” Helton said.

As youth violence is happening more often in Charlotte, CMPD says it takes the community as a whole to help curb youth violence.

“Everybody's trying, but we can't grab a hold of it 24 hours a day, it's got to be the family, the community at large,” Helton said.

