Man charged in gruesome South Carolina homicide takes plea deal

Steven Tyler Benfield pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday in 2015 death of Jessica Stewart. He was originally charged with murder.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York County man charged in connection with a violent homicide in 2015 took a plea deal Monday to a lesser charge.

Steven Tyler Benfield was originally charged with murder in connection with the death of Jessica Stewart in August 2015. Investigators allege that Benfield stabbed Stewart and dumped her body near a home in Blacksburg, South Carolina.

Appearing in court Monday, Benfield accepted a plea deal that lessen his charge to manslaughter. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison and will receive credit for the time he has served since 2015.

The family of Stewart was upset with Monday's decision. Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom, family members said they disagreed with the plea deal and wished the case had gone to trial.

"I feel like they [prosecutors] let us down and they let Jessica down," Emily Pitman, Stewart's sister-in-law, said. "They're releasing a murderer in six years."

"I've lost all faith in the justice system at this point," Andrew Pitman said. "This guy brutally murdered my sister, and he's going to get out. He might serve six more years and he'll be back on the street. That's not justice and that doesn't do our community justice. This could happen to anybody."

Prosecutors said multiple factors went into offering Benfield a plea deal in the case. Two deputies, who would've been key witnesses for the state, died, and prosecutors also expected the defense to introduce evidence of other people at Benfield's home around the time of Stewart's killing.

"The offer was made in consultation with the sheriff's office, and there was an agreement with law enforcement that 15 years was appropriate considering the issues with the case," one prosecutor said during Monday's hearing.

In 2015, a neighbor told WCNC Charlotte that he heard the two arguing before police arrived at the home.

"They kept on fussing and arguing, and I didn't want to go over there and get involved in it," Frankie Faris said at the time.

